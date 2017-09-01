Can I transfer my tickets to another date or time?

Yes! Subject to availability, you can change your date and time. Please read this entire article for our complete disclaimer and instructions:
- Your new dates can only fall on a weekday - Dec 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28. All transfer requests for Thursday December 21, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will be DECLINED due to capacity issues.
- Transferring unused tickets for past dates is allowed as long as your tickets haven't been scanned.
- You will receive a confirmation email with your new tickets shortly after the request is approved.
- Confirmations and approvals can take 2-3 hours to arrive in your inbox, please allow at least 24 hours before contacting us if you haven't received your new tickets.
- If you don't receive a confirmation email confirming your transfer with your NEW TICKETS, prior to your event time please show up on your originally scheduled date and time.
- There are no refunds, as per the terms of sale you agreed to at check out. A copy of our refunds policy can be found by clicking here.
If you would still like to transfer your tickets, you can do so by:
- Go to: https://ticketzone.com/transfer/create
- Enter your 15 digit order number (you can find this on your receipt)
- Choose the new date
- Choose your desired time slot
- Click Request Transfer
- Once approved, you will receive your new tickets and a confirmation to the original email used to place your original order
- If your request is Declined, you can try your transfer again, for another time and/or date.
WATCH THIS SHORT WALK-THROUGH VIDEO TO VIEW THE PROCESS
