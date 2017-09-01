Can I transfer my tickets to another date or time?

Yes! Subject to availability, you can change your date and time. Please read this entire article for our complete disclaimer and instructions:

Your new dates can only fall on a weekday - Dec 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28. All transfer requests for Thursday December 21, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will be DECLINED due to capacity issues. Transferring unused tickets for past dates is allowed as long as your tickets haven't been scanned. You will receive a confirmation email with your new tickets shortly after the request is approved. Confirmations and approvals can take 2-3 hours to arrive in your inbox, please allow at least 24 hours before contacting us if you haven't received your new tickets. If you don't receive a confirmation email confirming your transfer with your NEW TICKETS, prior to your event time please show up on your originally scheduled date and time. There are no refunds, as per the terms of sale you agreed to at check out. A copy of our refunds policy can be found by clicking here.



If you would still like to transfer your tickets, you can do so by:

Go to: https://ticketzone.com/transfer/create

Enter your 15 digit order number (you can find this on your receipt )

(you can find this on ) Choose the new date

Choose your desired time slot

Click Request Transfer

Once approved, you will receive your new tickets and a confirmation to the original email used to place your original order

used to place your If your request is Declined, you can try your transfer again, for another time and/or date.

WATCH THIS SHORT WALK-THROUGH VIDEO TO VIEW THE PROCESS